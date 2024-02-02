Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $104.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.