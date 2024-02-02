Boston Partners Buys 28,149 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,753,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 5.97% of Frontdoor worth $145,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after acquiring an additional 769,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Frontdoor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Frontdoor by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Frontdoor by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,001 shares during the period.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,353. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.91. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

