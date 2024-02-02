Boston Partners Buys 473,961 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.07% of First American Financial worth $178,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.30. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 93.39%.

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

