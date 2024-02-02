Boston Partners Buys 608,959 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,959 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $302,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

ZBH stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.16. 131,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

