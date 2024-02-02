Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,026,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.36% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $222,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.90. The company had a trading volume of 231,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.25. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

