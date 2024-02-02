Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,332 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.44% of Mohawk Industries worth $187,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $127.52.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

