Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,554,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,116,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $149,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 250,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

