Boston Partners Has $156.34 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,352 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.36% of American International Group worth $156,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 429,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

