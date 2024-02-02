Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $184,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 203,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,276 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,321 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

NYSE AVY traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

