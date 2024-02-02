Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.88% of Omnicom Group worth $277,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after buying an additional 73,922 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.72. 380,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,669. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

