Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Aflac were worth $273,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,487. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

