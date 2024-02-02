Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,531 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.62% of Harley-Davidson worth $216,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.21. 166,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,106. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

