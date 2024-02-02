Boston Partners Purchases 414,110 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,110 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.19% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $240,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. 632,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

