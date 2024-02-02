Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $218,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,849. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $501.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.24.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

