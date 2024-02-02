Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,070 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.50% of Landstar System worth $286,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.18.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

