Boston Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,611,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,132 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $208,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,546,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 182,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,237,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. 9,078,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,408,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $264.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

