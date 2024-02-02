Boston Partners Sells 3,506 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.47% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $170,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $287,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $8.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,620.03. 2,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,312.00 and a twelve month high of $1,649.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,524.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,524.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

