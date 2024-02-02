Boston Partners Trims Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,342,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Flex were worth $225,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. 1,158,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.