Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,951. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

