Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.56.

Boston Properties stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. 749,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 92.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

