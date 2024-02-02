Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Price Performance

BRC opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 86.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

