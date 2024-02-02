BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $33.31 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $44.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

