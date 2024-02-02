British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Insider Purchases £49,888.70 in Stock

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell acquired 86,015 shares of British Smaller Companies VCT 2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,888.70 ($63,423.21).

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Stock Performance

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.69) on Friday. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc has a one year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,816.67 and a beta of -0.01.

About British Smaller Companies VCT 2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

