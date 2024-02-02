Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.09.

BRX opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

