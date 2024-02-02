Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $205.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.97 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

