Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $15.64

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.80 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 322,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

