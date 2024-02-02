Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $302.86

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.25.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

PSA opened at $286.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $670,512,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.