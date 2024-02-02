Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $40.17

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

VSAT stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock worth $131,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

