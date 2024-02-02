Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

