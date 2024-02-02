Brokers Issue Forecasts for CareDx, Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CareDx in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for CareDx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $480.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

