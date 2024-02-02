Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sweetgreen, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sweetgreen in a report released on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sweetgreen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sweetgreen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $153.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.94 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.85. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,336 shares of company stock worth $516,380 in the last 90 days. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,700 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 918,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

