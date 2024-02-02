Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,293 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on IIPR
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.