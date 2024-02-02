Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,664,000 after buying an additional 244,351 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 7,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,602. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

