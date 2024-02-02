Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 11,247 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 755.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.84. 2,116,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,441,086. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

