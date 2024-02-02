Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 1,485 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

