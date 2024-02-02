Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 39,097 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 263.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $60.15. 438,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,477. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

