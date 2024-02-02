Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.85. 2,345,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,553,352. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

