Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,484. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

