Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,062. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.89.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

