Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

