Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.27. The stock had a trading volume of 457,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,784. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

