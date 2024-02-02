Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

