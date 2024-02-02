Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.74. 94,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,675. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $270.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

