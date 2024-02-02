Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $13.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.03. 288,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $712.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $789.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.