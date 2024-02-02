BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) versus AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Head-To-Head Survey

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 13.94 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.29 AMTD Digital $33.07 million 23.04 $41.74 million N/A N/A

This table compares BTCS and AMTD Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMTD Digital has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS.

Volatility and Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMTD Digital beats BTCS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS



BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About AMTD Digital



AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

