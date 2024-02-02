Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 100 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 2.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,132.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 305,240 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 27.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.