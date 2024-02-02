Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 14.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Capula Management Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $233.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

