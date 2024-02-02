Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Cut to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CADE. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

