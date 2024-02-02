Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CPT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 780,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

