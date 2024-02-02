Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Acquired by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for approximately 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSWC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $24.59. 98,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,046. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

